Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 130.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 85,053 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

