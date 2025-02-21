Capri’s (CPRI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Stock Down 3.0 %

CPRI stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. Capri has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 151,988 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $17,306,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,294.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 78,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Capri by 41,760,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 417,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

