Enertopia Corporation Issues Update on Technology Patents in Recent 8-K Filing

Enertopia Corporation, a company known for its innovative technological solutions, recently made public updates regarding its technology patents. This information was disclosed in a Form 8-K report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2025.

In the report, it was mentioned that on the same date, Enertopia Corp., also referred to as “Enertopia” or the “Company,” issued a news release providing technology patent updates. The details of this news release were attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing.

The Company’s commitment to transparency and timely communication with its stakeholders was highlighted through this regulatory disclosure. The specific content and implications of the technology patent updates were not detailed in the filing, but it signals Enertopia’s ongoing efforts to keep investors and the public informed about significant developments within the organization.

Enertopia Corporation operates from its principal executive offices located at #7 1873 Spall Road, Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. The filing also provided the Company’s telephone number: (250) 870-2219.

As per the Form 8-K, the Company did not utilize the filing to fulfill obligations under specific rules such as Rule 425 under the Securities Act or Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act. Additionally, it was indicated that Enertopia Corporation is not classified as an emerging growth company, as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933.

The report concluded with the necessary signatures from Enertopia Corp. President and Director, Robert McAllister, endorsing the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in the filing.

No further details regarding financial statements or additional exhibits were included in this particular Form 8-K submission by Enertopia Corporation.

Investors and market followers are advised to refer to the original filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more in-depth information and insights into the recent updates shared by Enertopia Corporation.

This article is based on the information extracted from the Form 8-K filed by Enertopia Corporation with the SEC on February 18, 2025, and does not contain speculative analysis or additional market data beyond the content of the filing.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

