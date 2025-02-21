Broad Capital Acquisition Terminates Merger Agreement with Openmarkets Group Pty LtdUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, Washington, D.C. 20549, FORM 8-K, CURRENT REPORT, Date of Report (Date of the earliest event reported): February 12,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Broad Capital Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
About Broad Capital Acquisition
Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
