Broad Capital Acquisition Terminates Merger Agreement with Openmarkets Group Pty LtdUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION, Washington, D.C. 20549, FORM 8-K, CURRENT REPORT, Date of Report (Date of the earliest event reported): February 12,

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

