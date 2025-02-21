Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

