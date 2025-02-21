First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.92 and last traded at $210.67, with a volume of 91656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.80.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.84.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

