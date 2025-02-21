Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 11,479 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 107.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 326.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 53,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 467,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $510,777. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

