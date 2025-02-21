Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
