Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

