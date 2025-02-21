LZG International, Inc. Issues Letter Regarding Asset Purchase Agreement with Genius GroupOn February 18, 2025, LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) made a significant development concerning its Asset Purchase Agreement with Genius Group Limited. T

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LZG International’s 8K filing here.
LZG International Company Profile
LZG International, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions.
