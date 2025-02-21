Consumers Bancorp Appoints David R. Bickerton as Director

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. recently announced the appointment of David R. Bickerton as a Class I director, effective March 13, 2025. The decision was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on February 13, 2025.

As part of his appointment, Mr. Bickerton will also serve as a director of Consumers Bancorp’s wholly owned subsidiary, Consumers National Bank, effective the same date. He has been assigned to serve on the Audit, Asset Liability, and Risk & Technology Committees of the Company’s board of directors.

In terms of compensation, Mr. Bickerton will receive the standard arrangements for non-employee directors of the Bank. This includes a quarterly retainer of $6,250, a quarterly payment of $3,250 for his committee roles, and an equal share of stock units equivalent to 40% of the total cash fees earned by the directors each fiscal year.

There are no undisclosed arrangements or understandings between Mr. Bickerton and any other party with regards to his appointment. Moreover, Mr. Bickerton has no direct or indirect material interest in any transactions requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. His election is subject to routine background checks.

The Company filed a Press Release dated February 18, 2025, as part of Exhibit 99.1. This details the recent changes at Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., an independent development and manufacturing company, including the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Katrina Sparano, and the appointment of Kaitlyn O’Neil as the new Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David O’Neil, expressed gratitude for Ms. Sparano’s contributions and welcomed Ms. O’Neil to the executive team. Ms. O’Neil, a Certified Public Accountant with over a decade of financial leadership experience in various industries, joined the firm effective February 15, 2025.

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

