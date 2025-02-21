Lycopodium Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:LYL)

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd.

Lycopodium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $455.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Lycopodium

In related news, insider Peter De Leo bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$9.96 ($6.38) per share, with a total value of A$196,212.00 ($125,776.92). 37.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

