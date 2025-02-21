Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 194,728 Shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 452,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IROH. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 327,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 252,868 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IROH opened at $10.41 on Friday. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Iron Horse Acquisitions

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IROH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.