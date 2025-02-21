One Day In July LLC Acquires 266 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. State Street Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,928,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,046,263,000 after buying an additional 10,663,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,161,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,280,725,000 after buying an additional 5,240,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,456,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,311,369,000 after buying an additional 4,656,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,996,000 after buying an additional 4,504,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,690,000 after buying an additional 3,541,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

