The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

