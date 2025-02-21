One Day In July LLC Purchases 719 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $348.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.23. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

