Compass Planning Associates Inc Invests $37,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

