Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $13.93 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.8 %

BKNG opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,908.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,540.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 181.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.