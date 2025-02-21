Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Leidos by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Leidos by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $130.17 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.76 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.27.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

