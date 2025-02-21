Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.20.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
