Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$83.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$78.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$44.23 and a 52 week high of C$78.12.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.31, for a total transaction of C$693,102.00. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.