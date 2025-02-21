Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Evolent Health Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $10.71 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
