Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,200,000 after buying an additional 1,426,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,171,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,781 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,404,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $58,781,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $10.71 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.