Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Regional REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.47. The company has a market cap of £186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 111.19 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 261 ($3.31).

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.