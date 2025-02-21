Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Regional REIT Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 115.60 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.47. The company has a market cap of £186.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 111.19 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 261 ($3.31).
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.
