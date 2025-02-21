Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GEI. CIBC cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.86.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$21.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.64 and a 1 year high of C$26.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 40,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Holtby purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,948.50. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

