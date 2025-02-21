Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$124.07

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$124.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total transaction of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45. Insiders sold 88,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CP opened at C$110.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$101.76 and a 1 year high of C$123.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

