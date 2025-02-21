SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,019 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after purchasing an additional 777,222 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 283,463 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 227,567 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,405,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
