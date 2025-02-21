Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,433,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 394,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

