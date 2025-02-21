Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

