Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,341,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $133.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.27 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.