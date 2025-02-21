Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTD opened at $75.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

