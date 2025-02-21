Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 24,201 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $139.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.79.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $164.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

