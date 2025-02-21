Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 14,215 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,853,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 455,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,844 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of F opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

