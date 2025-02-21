Ieq Capital LLC Sells 10,223 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 57,616.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 239,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 239,107 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $493.97 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.23 and its 200 day moving average is $517.61. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

