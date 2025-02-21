Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $366.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $274.77 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

