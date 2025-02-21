Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 720 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,830,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 289,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,287,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.