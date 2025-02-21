Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1,342.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,932 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 101.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $45,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

