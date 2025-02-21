JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.41 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 113.80 ($1.44). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,736,097 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.11.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum
We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Emerging Markets
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.