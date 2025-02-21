JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.41 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 113.80 ($1.44). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 113.20 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,736,097 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.11.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

