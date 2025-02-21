Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Reduced by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.1% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,044.43.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,908.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,540.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 181.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

