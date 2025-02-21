Krystal Biotech’s (KRYS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $182.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average of $175.18. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

