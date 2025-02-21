Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Stock Price

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPBD. TD Cowen raised shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 390,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 374.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

