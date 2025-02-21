The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Price

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $194.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. 256,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.15. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $161.24 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

