Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 828,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,178. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

