TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $141.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.43.

TFI International Stock Down 5.4 %

TFI International stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The stock had a trading volume of 533,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. TFI International has a 1-year low of $95.90 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 295.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

