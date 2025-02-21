RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.18.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

