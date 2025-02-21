RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
RGC Resources Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.18.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
