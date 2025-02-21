Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
