Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 304.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

