Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $84.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

