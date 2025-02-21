Murray International (LON:MYI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.46), with a volume of 546699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.46).

Murray International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.24.

Get Murray International alerts:

Murray International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Murray International’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Murray International

A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.