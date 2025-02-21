Santos Limited (ASX:STO) to Issue $0.16 Final Dividend

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

