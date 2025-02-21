Santos Limited (ASX:STO) to Issue $0.16 Final Dividend

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd.
Santos Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.
Santos Company Profile
