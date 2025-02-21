Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 313.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 57,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,499,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $53.04 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.