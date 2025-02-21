Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,661 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

