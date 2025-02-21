Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.27 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 29.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

